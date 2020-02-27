Strawberry Queen contest seeks candidates

It’s that time again! The Belleville Strawberry Festival is coming in just a few short months and we’re going to crown a new Queen! Will it be YOU? Fill out an application and get it turned in to the main office at BHS or email to mrsmi2015@gmail.com The pageant will be held on Friday, June 19, with limited rehearsals in April, May and June. We MUST have all applications turned in by Friday, March 6, and there will be NO EXCEPTIONS or late entries accepted. We need your participation to ensure the pageant will be held!

Visit me on FB @tiwqueenofqueens1page and Instagram @mrsmi2015