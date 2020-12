Still time to get free picture with Santa

There’s still time to get a picture with Santa. On Saturday, Dec. 19, from noon to 4 p.m., Santa will be welcoming children at the Belleville Area Museum, 405 Main St., courtesy of the Belleville Central Business Community. Photos for special needs individuals of all ages are from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Pictures with Santa are free, but donations are welcomed. A procedure to keep children safe is in place. Each child will receive a stocking with goodies inside.