Steve Jones elected to Belleville City Council with 258 votes, Amy Henry elected as write-in with 50 votes

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, voters in the City of Belleville elected Steve Jones and Amy Henry to four year seats on the city council. They are filling the vacant seats left by Thomas Fielder and Jesse Marcotte who did not run for reelection.

According to unofficial results, Jones, whose name was the only one printed on the ballot, got 23 votes from in-person voting at Precinct 1 and 26 votes at Precinct 2, along with 102 absentee votes in Precinct 1 and 107 absentee votes in Precinct 2, totaling 258.

Amy Henry, who had filed as a write-in candidate, did not have her name on the ballot. Voters had to write-in her name and the ballots with write-in votes were hand-counted. Henry earned eight votes from in-person voting in Precinct 1, six votes from in-person voting in Precinct 2, plus 23 absentee votes in Precinct 1 and 13 absentee votes in Precinct 2, totaling 50.

There were a total of 65 absentee votes, so 15 were for those who hadn’t filed and didn’t count.

There are 1,542 registered voters in Precinct 1 and 1,826 in Precinct 2, for a total of 3,368 registered voters in Belleville as of Nov. 2. That means that about 10% (.0959) of the registered voters cast ballots in this election.