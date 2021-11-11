Steve Jones, Amy Henry win four-year seats on Belleville City Council

In the Nov. 2 election, Steve Jones, 49, of 371 Church St., and Amy Henry, 52, of 45 Potter Dr., won four-year terms on the Belleville City Council. Jones got 258 votes and Henry got 50 votes.

They will fill the vacant seats now held by Tom Fielder and Jesse Marcotte who did not seek reelection.

Jones was the only one filing to be on the ballot and Henry filed as a write-in candidate and her name was not on the ballot.

Jones got 23 votes in Precinct 1 from those voting in person and 26 in Precinct 2 in the in-person votes. He also got 102 absentee votes in Precinct 1 and 107 absentee votes in Precinct 2, making 258 total votes.

Henry got eight votes in Precinct 1 from those voting in person and six in Precinct 2 in the in-person votes. She also got 23 absentee write-in votes in Precinct 1 and 13 absentee write-in votes in Precinct 2, making a total of 50 write-in votes.

Clerk Brianna Hootman said the write-in votes were hand-counted. There were a total of 65 write-in votes and 50 of those were for Henry. The other 15 did not count because no one else filed as a write-in candidate.

Belleville had 3,368 registered voters as of Nov. 2, with 1,542 in Precinct 1 and 1,826 in Precinct 2. The 323 total votes cast represented about 10% (.0959) of the total voters.

Jones and Henry will take office on Dec. 6 after being sworn in by 34th District Court Chief Judge Brian A. Oakley.

Sumpter election

On Nov. 2, Sumpter held an election in two precincts for the Huron Schools Millage Renewal proposal. Votes were 55 yes and 29 votes, according to Sumpter’s unofficial results.

According to the Wayne County Clerk’s office, the Huron Schools’ proposal passed with 1,497 yes and 669 no votes.

Romulus City election

On Nov. 2, Romulus City voters elected Robert McCraight as mayor with 2,483 votes over Alan Lambert, with 1,732. McCraight earned 58.64% of the votes for the office. Current Mayor LeRoy Burcroff did not run for reelection.

Clerk Ellen Craig-Bragg was unopposed and received 3,415 votes (98.93%). Treasurer Stacy A. Paige also was unopposed and received 99.11% of the votes.

There were 12 candidates running for the seven council positions and the following won, according to unofficial totals posted on the Wayne County Clerk’s Office website. They are incumbents:

• John Barden, 2,530

• Virginia Williams, 2,433

• Tina Talley, 2,333

• William Wadsworth, 2,204

• Celeste Roscoe, 2,102

• Kathy Abdo, 2,100

• Eva Webb, 2,022

Others running were Allen Wilson, 1,662; Harry Crout, 1,630; David Hotz, 930; Shakeel Ahmed, 851; and Dwight Helms, 658.

A Romulus Charter Amendment passed with 3,058 yes and 863 no votes. The proposed amendment read:

Shall the City amend Sections 2.7, 6.12, 6.13, and 11.10 of the City Charter to allow for the publication of legal notices and minutes of Council, Board, and Commission meetings in two electronic sites or in a newspaper of general circulation in the City and for the reappointment of the official publications by Council every odd year beginning calendar year 2023?