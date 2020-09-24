Stephanie E. O’Neill begins career as Medical Laboratory Scientist

Stephanie E. O’Neill, daughter of Pamela and Todd O’Neill of Van Buren Township, recently graduated from Michigan Technical University with a Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science.
After completing her technical study last winter, she successfully passed her State board and now she is beginning her career as a Medical Laboratory Scientist. She is a 2015 graduate of Belleville High School.
