State Rep. Puri invites students to join his Student Advisory Group

State Representative Ranjeev Puri, D-Canton, recently announced the creation of a new Student Advisory Group.

Citing the need for government to be more accessible to young people, State Rep. Puri hopes to provide young leaders with the opportunity to work directly with the Representative and other local leaders about the issues that matter most to them.

“I am so proud to represent a district full of active, engaged young individuals,” said Rep. Puri. “During my campaign I had the honor to work closely with a number of students who brought great ideas to the table, and made me a better candidate

“The Student Advisory Group is a unique idea; we are hopeful it will create an environment to uplift the voice of a group that is often forgotten politically. Additionally, this is a great opportunity for our young citizens to interact with our office, meet other like-minded students, and gain a real life understanding of how our Legislature works.”

The Council will meet virtually once per month with the goal of encouraging young leaders to develop leadership skills, make connections, and present and discuss new ideas with Rep. Puri. In-person meeting may start later in the year.

All young people, in grades 9-12, attending school in House District 21 (Canton, Van Buren Township or Belleville) are encouraged to apply, and applications will be accepted until March 15. The application can be completed online http://bit.ly/StudentAdvisoryGroup.