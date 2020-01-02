Sports card, collectibles show set Jan. 11 in Coldwater, off I-69

On Saturday, Jan. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Quality Inn (formerly the Comfort Inn) at 1000 Orleans Blvd. (exit 13 off I-69) in Coldwater, there will be a sports card and collectibles show.

Dealers from the tri-state region will be in attendance buying, selling, and trading both sport and non-sport cards and collectibles. Featured will be vintage and new singles, hobby boxes, and supplies.

Entrance is free and the public is invited to attend. The public is encouraged to bring their items in for appraisal.

For more information contact Brian Mayne at (260) 824-4867 or

mcscards@icloud.com or on Facebook at mcs cards .