Spaghetti dinner at Moose raises $1,980 for Fisher House Michigan

A recent spaghetti dinner fund raiser at the Belleville Moose earned $1,980 for Fisher House Michigan. Moose representatives Kathie Steigerwald and Nancy Summers presented the check to Fisher House representative Suzanne Schaffrath. Money was raised from a raffle for a homemade red, white and blue quilt made by Nancy Summers and won by Susie McCallister. Steigerwald also ran a raffle with the help of many businesses in the community.

Steigerwald gave many thanks to everyone who supported this fund-raising event and donated to make it such a success. Michigan’s first Fisher House is due to open in early summer in Ann Arbor, with a ribbon-cutting scheduled for the middle of June.

“This could never happen without the generous donating by so many,” she said. “I will continue raising funds for the second Fisher House which will be located behind the John Dingell Veterans Hospital in Detroit.”