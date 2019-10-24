Spaghetti dinner at Moose free for military, to benefit Fisher Houses

The Belleville Moose Lodge #934 will present a spaghetti dinner from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, to benefit Fisher House Michigan.

Adult tickets are $10 each and children are $5 each. Active-duty military and veterans eat free. There will be an auction of a red, white, and blue quilt and a 50/50 raffle

All proceeds benefit Fisher House Michigan. Fisher House Foundation builds comfort homes where military and veterans families can stay free of charge while a loved one is in the hospital.

Eighty-four of those homes are located at military and VA medical centers around the world, however, there are currently none in Michigan.

Eighteen months after a Fisher House was approved for the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System, a second house for Michigan was approved for the Detroit VA medical center.

In order to support both the Ann Arbor and Detroit houses, Fisher House Michigan has set a goal of raising $20 million to pay for total construction costs and also support the Fisher House Manager, who will be assigned by the VA to each facility, with amenities for the veterans’ families.

The Ann Arbor house will be complete in 2020 with the house at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit to follow in time. Fisher Houses are not financed by the VA, but by private citizens and corporate donors.