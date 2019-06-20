Someone helps himself to siding from home on North Liberty Street

On June 12, it looked like demolition was starting on the house at 549 North Liberty Street in the City of Belleville. The site is part of the several parcels purchased for the Belleville Main LLC project that will include a grocery store and two restaurants, among other potential retail and office uses.

Scott Jones, who now owns the property, said while he has a demolition permit for the house, he hasn’t started demolition yet. He had a tree crew there, but that’s it. Someone took the aluminum siding off the house without permission. Those who took the siding told city officials who questioned them that they talked to the owner. They hadn’t.