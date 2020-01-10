Soft opening of new library in downtown Belleville delayed to Monday, Feb. 24

Mary Jo Suchy, director of the Belleville Area District Library, announced the soft opening of the new library in downtown Belleville has been delayed from the originally announced date of Feb. 8 until “around Feb. 24.”

Suchy said they are waiting for the main entry stair railing, but if there is any way they can open earlier than the 24th, they certainly will.

As of Jan. 13, the main library, previously called the Fred C. Fischer Library, will be closed until Feb. 23, or thereabouts.

Suchy suggests library users check the library’s website or Facebook page for updates to the schedule.

When the newly constructed library opens for the first time, there will be a Book Brigade to pass the last books from the old library to the new. The time and date for this is to be determined, but the public is invited to participate.

While the main library is closed as the move is taking place from the old to the new building, the Sumpter Media Center will be the default pick-up location for holds. Or, library users may use neighboring libraries.

“I have been in contact with all of our neighboring libraries and they are happy to welcome our patrons during the time that our library is closed,” Suchy said.

She referred to The Library Network system and noted the closest shared system library is the Romulus Public Library.

The Ypsilanti District Library and Canton Public Library will also check out their materials to Belleville Area District Library patrons. Suchy said to be sure to take your library card and up-to-date photo I.D., if it’s your first visit.

She said the OverDrive and Hoopla collections of e-books and down-loadable audiobooks are available 24/7 with your library card.

Materials may be returned at the 167 Fourth St. location or at the Sumpter Media Center.

The Sumpter Media Center at 23465 Sumpter Rd. had a soft opening on Jan. 6 and will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 13.

The Sumpter Media Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday and from 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

On Friday, Feb. 21, a Mardi Gras Celebration in the old Fred C. Fischer Library will begin at 6 p.m. for the public to say goodbye to the building that has served the community, before it is demolished.