Skydiver Wigginton to participate in 7 jumps in 7 days to help raise $7M

Jim Wigginton, a retired Marine and private equity executive who lives in Van Buren Township, is current world record holder of the “7 Continent Tandem Record” and will take part in an expedition that plans to break his record.

In January 2023, Legacy Expeditions, a veteran-owned, extreme expedition company, plans to raise awareness and inspire action to support the Folds of Honor Foundation through its upcoming global expedition.

The seven-day, record-breaking skydiving adventure includes seven skydives across seven continents to raise $7 million for educational scholarships for military families.

Wigginton, 73, is a member of the Triple 7 project team. He grew up on a farm in Marion, KY, and was selected as a Crittenden County Distinguished Alumnus in 2021.

The expedition, supported by Complete Parachute Solutions, will begin at the bottom of the world at Union Glacier Camp, Antarctica. Then it travels to Punta Arenas, Chile; Cape Town, South Africa; Perth, Australia; the United Arab Emirates; and Barcelona, Spain; ending in Tampa, FL, home of the United States Special Operations Command.

Through this arduous journey, Dr. Kirk Parsley, Navy SEAL and retired navy doctor, will be monitoring the skydivers to assess the impact on the performance and physiology for future research on the body’s well-being under extreme conditions.

Legacy Expeditions, sponsors, and partners say they believe in the concept called Post-Traumatic Growth – that “combat made us more respectful, kind, and empathetic to our fellow man and fueled Global War on Terrorism veterans to live life to the fullest.”

If interested in sponsoring Triple 7 Expedition, contact Legacy Expedition at info@3oneventures.com.

For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org .