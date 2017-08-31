Sisters both graduate from Eastern Michigan University during 2017

Tim and Karen Marsh, of Van Buren Township, celebrated the graduations of both of their daughters from Eastern Michigan University this year.

Kate Linnaea Marsh, Belleville High School Class of 2012, graduated summa cum laude from the Eastern Michigan University Honors College in April 2017. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Music.

Emily Paige Marsh, BHS Class of 2014, graduated magna cum laude from EMU in August 2017 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice. She graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice and a Liberal Arts Certificate from Washtenaw Community College in December 2016.

Their parents graduated from BHS in 1979.