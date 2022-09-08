Shermans create Belleville Lake’s new Whippet Point

To celebrate their affection for the whippet breed of dog, Cheryl and Don Sherman have erected a concrete whippet statue atop a tree stump at the southern tip of the North Shore Drive peninsula. Boaters and jet-skiers have signaled approval with toots and high-fives.

The Shermans have resided on Van Buren Township’s North Shore Drive for 36 years. Throughout that time, they’ve owned whippet pets. Close kin to greyhounds, whippets are renowned for keen vision, remarkable acceleration, and 30+ mph top speed.