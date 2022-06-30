Sgt. Mark Abdilla wins donut-eating contest at Lake Fest

Van Buren Township Police Sgt. Mark Abdilla won the June 25 Donut Eating Contest at Lake Fest by eating nine donuts in three minutes. VBT Deputy Police Chief Joshua Monte held up the special trophy shaped like a donut. Sumpter Township Police Officer Bart Devos, Jr. and VBT Police Officer Andrew Fedel tied for second place after consuming six donuts each. Belleville Police Officer Jeff Wickham ate five donuts.

Abdilla had competed in the 2009 World Cop Donut Eating Championship at a conference in Chicago and came in second. His picture was published in the Independent at that time accompanied by now-Lt. Charles Bazzy, who took part but did not place in that contest.