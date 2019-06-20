Scott Jones tells VBT Planning Commission about his condos’ plan

Scott Jones of Van Buren Township told the township planning commission about his plan to build more than 70 detached condominiums on 13.6 acres on the lake just west of Sandy’s Marina.

Jones said this was a joint project with his sister and her husband, Tammy and William Osier.

The present medium-density R1C zoning allows up to five units per acre, which isn’t right for Jones’ plan to put six or more units per acre. RM multiple-family residential zoning is required.

Also, conditional zoning was recommended by the township so once the zoning is changed, nothing but condos can be put up. The applicant has to propose the conditions, under state law.

Planning Commission chairwoman Carol Thompson said there had been a couple of conditional plans in the past that didn’t go through. With conditional rezoning the original zoning is restored if the plan doesn’t materialize.

Ron Akers, director of planning and economic development, said the site has a future land use designation for Medium Density Single Family A (10,000 square feet). The township’s future land use map would need to be amended to allow for the higher density housing he said.

He produced a projected timeline for the changing of the future land use map and rezoning with 15 steps that could result in a Jan. 21 rezoning.

Jones said that timing is fine with him since he wasn’t planning to begin any sooner.

Akers said potential rationale for a future land use map change includes that it is not uncommon to see residential developments at the 6-8 dwelling unit per acre density on Belleville Lake, including Ormond Drive and The Cove condominiums.

Jones showed the planning commission proposals for five, ranch-style, open plans ranging in size from 1,488 to 2,010 square feet, with attached two-car garages and full basements.

He said exterior features such as brick facades and Hardie fiber cement siding would furnish lasting beauty and low maintenance. Interior features would include granite countertops and lavish master suites.

Residents would have exclusive access to a 2,900-square-foot clubhouse with exercise room, billiards room, game room, reading nook and a large multipurpose room with kitchenette.

When Commissioner Jeff Jahr asked if he needed to build more than 70 condos, Jones said 70 is their minimum and maximum is 74-75, with 6-8 units per acre.

He said they will be on a single floor with 75′ frontage, with 4-5 units at 85′ frontage and a couple on 100′ lots. They will have easy access to Sandy’s Marina, so the builders don’t have to deal with docks.

“There is definitely a need for that,” Jones said. ‘We have a lot of positive feedback.”

Chairwoman Thompson told Jones if he had a layout concept to show at one of their meetings, it would help commissioners better visualize the project. Jones said that would be done.

Jones said the four to five units just built on North Liberty Street in the City of Belleville are what he had in mind, with 10’ in between.

Therese Antoinelli of Moving the Mitten real estate said it would be like Cherry Hill Village in Canton. She said people who want to downsize and not have to mow their lawns any more are who would be interested. They could go to Sandy’s Marina and get on their boat and become Snowbirds in the winter.

Antoinelli said there is a need for more lakeside housing.

“We have nowhere for our seniors to go,” she said, adding this new project will have main floor master bedrooms.

Treasurer Sharry Budd said the Crystal Lake project on Denton Road north of Michigan Avenue is for ages 55 and up and it is very compact.

After the discussion, the commission unanimously passed a motion to direct staff to take steps to amend the future land use to construct detached condos.

Akers said he would send out a notice of intent to plan on June 17 and the project would be back before the commission on July 10 for a vote on sending the proposal to the township board.

In other business at the June 12 meeting, the commission:

• Approved the final site plan for Ashley Capital’s Crossroads North Distribution Center, which will be made up of three buildings totaling 1,579,325 square feet on 158 acres on the northwest corner of Ecorse and Haggerty roads. VBT consulting engineer Dave Potter voiced concerns on traffic patterns and suggested a two-part permit which would require another traffic study in the future, but he said the county refused that suggestion. The Ashley representative said they would be more than amenable to meet and talk about this because they want a healthy environment in front of their development, but, “The county thinks it’s a non-issue.” The representative added, “We’re not going anywhere and we’re in it for the long haul. There’s a lot of things we can do on our side to mitigate concerns”;

• Tabled Infinity Homes request for an amendment to the Townsend Park site plan for revised single-family architectural elevations because the applicant was not present. He plans to come to the June 26 meeting; and

• Learned intern Grace Stamper has left VBT for a job in Hamtramck.