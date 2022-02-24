School district nurse nominated for National LifeChanger of the Year

Van Buren Public Schools nurse Dionisia Munoz has been nominated for the 2021-22 national LifeChanger of the Year award.

Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence, and leadership.

Munoz was nominated by her colleague Jason Salhaney for her persistence and dedication to her community. He said Munoz spends her days in and out of the eight schools that make up Van Buren Public Schools. Because of COVID-19, she no longer works the typical 8-4, but often continues later into the evening to ensure contract tracing and calls have been made for that day.

“She makes herself available 24 hours a day if needed,” said Salhaney, principal at Owen Intermediate School. “At the conclusion of every staff notice about a student having COVID-19 or being quarantined, she states, ‘Please let the teachers know so that the student doesn’t fall behind.’ Keeping schools open and students learning is her primary mission.”

Outside of her duties with COVID-19, Munoz provides ongoing training to teachers, secretaries, and families. She attends Individual Election Plan meetings to coordinate and address health concerns that students or families have. Munoz has a wealth of knowledge and continuously cultivates partnerships with local hospitals, health care providers, and the county health department.

Each school year, LifeChanger of the Year receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Eighteen individual LifeChanger of the Year awards will be given during the 2021-2022 school year.

The grand prize winner will receive $10,000 to be shared with their school/district, four grand prize finalists will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district, and there are more prizes.

A Spotlight Award is given to a nominee in a specific discipline each year. For 2021-22, the Spotlight Award will be given to a school nurse. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school or district.

Winners are chosen by a selection committee comprised of former winners and education professionals and will be announced in early 2022.