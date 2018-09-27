School Board OKs changed agreement with teacher

After a closed-door session on Monday, the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a revised version of a separation agreement with tenured teacher Linda Janack.

Janack is the Edgemont Elementary reading teacher who performs on a pornographic web site with her husband and was put on a paid, non-disciplinary leave of absence on Aug. 27.

She was not to be present on school property or have contact with students without authorization from the administration.

On Sept. 10, the board voted 6-1 to accept a separation agreement prepared by Janack’s attorney. She had seven days after that to accept her agreement, but then submitted a slightly altered agreement, which the board accepted on Monday.

On Sept. 10, School Board President Keith Johnston said the board believes her actions broke areas of her contract and the state’s Code of Conduct and that the reason for the agreement – as opposed to a tenure hearing – was solely a financial decision.

The Monday vote authorized School Supt. Pete Kudlak to execute the agreement.

On Tuesday, the Independent requested copies of the original and revised agreements under the Freedom of Information Act.

In other action at Monday’s meeting, the board:

• Heard presentations from the principals and staff members of Rawsonville Elementary and Owen Intermediate schools on what they are doing to raise the very low M-Step and NWEA scores, with a Rawsonville teacher noting, “We know how important this third-grade reading is.” She referred to a law, that is going into effect in the future, that will require students not reading at grade level in the third grade to be retained in the third grade;

• After two separate closed-door sessions – one before the regular meeting and one after the regular meeting — approved reinstatements for the 2018-19 school year of two students who had been expelled during the 2016-17 school year;

• Approved resignation of Savage Elementary School teacher Alozija Horvat-Boker as of Sept. 14 for a job opportunity, after zero years of service to the district;

• Approved resignations of non-instructional staff members at Rawsonville Elementary: Sheila Udeozor as of Sept. 21 after less than one year of service for personal-family reasons; and Belsy Romero-Castro as of Sept. 28 after two years of service, for personal reasons;

• Approved hiring Angelique Witherspoon as a paraprofessional at McBride Middle School;

• Heard Linda Clayton report on the All-Class Alumni Reunion held on Sept. 15 that brought 50 more classmates this year. Besides chairing that committee, Clayton is chairperson of the Guiding Harbor (Girlstown) board that is celebrating 60 years in existence in Belleville. She said for 60 years the girls have been coming to the Belleville schools;

• Heard Human Resources Director Abdul Madyun report that 40% of each teacher evaluation must reflect student growth. Supt. Kudlak said he went to a conference on how the state might change that 40% requirement; and

• Heard Trustee Darlene Gerick report on the recent Band Review at the high school. She said there were 100 people volunteering to help the Belleville High School band that night and she was very impressed. The BHS marching band has more than 300 members.