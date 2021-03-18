0

School Board honors students for Music in our Schools Month

The following students were honored by the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education at its March 8 Zoom meeting to mark Music in our School Month.
BHS:
Michael Novay, Sara Flange, Katie Russell, Lydia Marvaso, Brooklyn Clark, Aidan Edenstrom
McBride:
Lindsay Beaty, Logan Larocque, Ella Mida, Jillian Horton, Zariah Campbell, Maya Foxworth, Bailee Robinson, Krysten Bradner, Gretchen Behnke, Aubrey Jones, Lucy Andreana, Bryant McGee
Owen:
Emmalyn Nota, Brooklynn Sanders, Alex Martin, Daisha Wilson, Deric Roth, Natalie Hungerford, Bailee Edwards, Isaias Ibarra-Reyes, Matthew Clements, Cooper Horn, Ava Kosakowski
Savage:
Hope Jones, Zion Belcher, Elizabeth Barron, Eain Butts
Rawsonville:
Davon Knight, Nathan Tsiloulou, Ray’Ven Battles, Jeremiah Esteves, MaKayla Akers
Tyler:
Jordyn Mason, Payton Kelly, Hermione Henry, Kendall Charles
Edgemont:
Hailey Carroll, Esrael Murphy-Burroughs, Grace Lebron, Landon Kandler, Barbod Aghilidehkordi, Jackson Pruchnik
“It’s a bigger group than what we have had in past years, but I think it represents our buildings and different grade levels really well,” said music teacher Kathy Courter.

— Rosemary K. Otzman

Independent Editor

