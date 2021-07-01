School Board approves general fund budget of $75.4 million for ’21-22

After a public hearing on June 28, the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved the new general fund budget of $75,415,876 for fiscal year 2021-22, which begins July 1.

This has an estimated fund balance on June 30, 2022 of 22%, said Finance Director Sara Cortese.

Six other budgets were approved as well, along with their amended budgets for the 2020-21 fiscal year. The amended general fund budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year was $63,885,350.

Millages to be levied July 1 are: 18 mills operating non-homestead; 0.4838 mill sinking fund and 2.9800 mills for debt service.

In other business at the June 28 hour-long meeting, the board:

• Approved a contract with Al’s Asphalt & Paving Company of Taylor for $141,241 with a construction contingency budget of $14,124 for a total amount of $155,365 to pave the parking lot of Savage Elementary School;

• Approved the bid from Integrated Systems Technologies for the items and training needed to start the BHS Robotics Arm Programming class for the 2021-22 school year in the amount of $49,297.19;

• Approved the Cooperative Education Program Agreement with Livonia Public Schools for the 2021-22 school year. VBPS has three transition-age students, ages 18 to 26 years old, that attended this year and will attend next year, as well. The agreement is for $8,000 per student attending the program and the agreement is for up to 10 students;

• Heard Human Resource Director Abdul Madyun discuss the hiring process and the shortage of teachers;

• Approved the resignation of Belleville High School science teacher Deborah Kummer after seven years of service as of June 30 for a job opportunity;

• Approved the employment of Devin Scicluna as band teacher for McBride Middle School and Owen Intermediate School starting the 2021-22 school year. Scicluna currently was associate director of bands for the district, teaching fifth, seventh, and eighth grade bands;

• Approved the employment of Tiffany Apostolakis as instructional support specialist districtwide K-6 and Amber Cobbs as SEL interventionist at Owen Intermediate, both beginning the 2021-22 school year;

• Discussed briefly the possibility of canceling the July 26 board meeting, since there is nothing for that agenda. A decision will be made at the July 12 meeting, which will be held in the BHS Commons in person; and

• Heard Director of Instruction Jeff Moore announce that he has hired Ursula Webster, the present secretary at Tyler Elementary, as his new assistant.

Vice president Susan Featheringill presided at the meeting in the absence of president Amy Pearce. Treasurer Simone Pinter also was absent from Monday’s meeting.