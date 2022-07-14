School Board approves buying security cameras for BHS student parking

On Monday,July 11, the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education unanimously voted to spend $100,554.53 to purchase and install security cameras on the light poles at the Belleville High School student parking lot.

The board was told Sean Garland, IT Administrator, and James Williams, Director of Plant Operations, put together a vision for what they wanted security surveillance in the BHS student lot to look like. Through bids and interviews, it was determined that Security 101 of Canton and Infinity Technology Group would be the best suited for this project.

The board approved the purchase of video cameras from Security 101 in the amount of $76,339.15, the boring work to be completed by Infinity Technology Group for $15,215.38, with a contingency of $9,000 for a total project budget of $100,554.53, as presented.

Williams said at first the cost they determined was too much and then they went to a current vendor and will be able to do just the student lot at a minimum before school starts.

Garland said there is enough room for the staff and bus lots on the wiring being installed, so when those cameras are installed in the future it will be less expensive.

When asked who would monitor the cameras, School Supt. Pete Kudlak said they don’t want to have somebody sitting there watching the cameras, but they will be watched sometimes.

Garland said there will be 30 days’ worth of footage and maybe more to review after an incident occurs.

Board treasurer Simone Pinter was absent from the meeting.

In other business at the July 11 meeting, the board:

• Approved the $350,000 total cost to Mechanical System Services Corp. ($297,171) and Douglas Electric ($24,890) for the HVAC work at Tyler Elementary School this summer, plus a contingency of $27,939. The work includes demolition, architectural, steel and roofing work required to complete the mechanical services and the electrical and demolition work required to complete the electrical services. The project was discussed at length at the last board meeting;

• Heard Rob Kakoczki, vice-president of Plante Moran Cresa, give his quarterly report on the 2019 bond projects and their progress. He said the work at Owen Intermediate is going on now with walls and ceilings gone. He said the big upgrade was increasing the electric load for the building and DTE is coming in to inspect before the electrical increase is approved. Kakoczki said 8 to 13 trades are working inside the building on a given day. He said there will be a blue wall in each room and furniture is being delivered Aug. 15. There will be a final cleanup before staff arrives for fall classes. Supt. Kudlak said the project was planned for April through December, with the less-used area being done last. Kakoczki also showed drone shots of the new turf on the football field. He said he expected that project to be done Tuesday and then they would work on the track. He said work is already under way on the tennis courts;

• Planned a board walk-through of Owen school at 6 p.m. on Aug. 8 before the scheduled board meeting. Supt. Kudlak said there is no business for the July 25 agenda, so far, so it probably will be canceled;

• Approved the resignation of teacher Michelle St. Cyr from Tyler Elementary School after one year of service as of July 5 because she is relocating;

• Approved the resignation of Debra Spaleny from the Transportation Department after ten years of service as of July 31 because she is relocating;

• Learned the information piece on the sinking fund question in the Aug. 2 election is going to print and will be sent out soon. Board President Amy Pearce said it’s important to have the community know how it affects them. Vice-president Susan Featheringill said the information also explains what the board can do with the money and what it can’t do.

• Heard President Pearce say she and Secretary Darlene Gerick will be going to BHS Band Camp as volunteers Aug. 22-26 and they won’t be able to be at the Aug. 22 board meeting; and

• Went into closed-door session to consider a request to reinstate Student 21-22-021 for the 2022-23 school year. Student 21-22-021 was expelled during the 2021-22 school year. After the closed hearing, the board voted in open session to reinstate the student without conditions.