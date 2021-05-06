School Board approves $246,416 for playground for Early Childhood Center

At the April 26 in-person meeting of the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education, the board unanimously approved a proposal for $246,416.50 to pay for the playground at the new Early Childhood Development Center, now under construction east of the high school.

Rob Kakoczki of Plante Moran Cresa had presented a detailed playground plan to the board at its April 12 meeting.

Kakoczki also presented information on the scope of work planned for Series 2 of the bond. Part one is construction of the Early Childhood Development Center, now under way, and part two of the bond is renovations at Owen, Tyler and Savage schools which will be done during the summer of 2022.

He also gave the quarterly update on the 2019 bond projects and their progress.

In other business at Monday’s one-hour-and-seven-minute meeting, the board:

• Heard the announcement by Whitney Beaubien of the Van Buren Public Schools Education Foundation that it has given grants totaling $23,000 to teachers in the district who applied, most grants around $500 each. The foundation has planned a 5K Splash & Dash fund raiser for June 26 during Lake Fest. School Supt. Pete Kudlak pointed out all fundraising money it earns goes to the school without any deductions;

• Approved the Fall 2021-2022 School of Choice recommendation offering an unlimited number of openings throughout the district. Applications will be accepted from May 10 through Aug. 30, with a possibility the state could extend the deadline. Supt. Kudlak estimated 15% of the elementary students are School of Choice students. He said he anticipates being 100% in person for classes in the fall for the district;

• Approved salary recommendations for 29 employees not affiliated with a union contract, mostly in the central office and part-timers, with board vice president Susan Featheringill abstaining because her daughter, Sara Cortese, director of finance, is on the list. Director of Human Resources Abdul Madyun, with the top salary, remained at $112,000. Kudlak said the salaries had been frozen for a couple of years;

• Accepted the resignation of Marie Punnett of the Rawsonville Elementary non-instructive staff after 1.5 years of service as of April 9 for personal reasons;

• Approved hiring custodian Dawn Linton as of April 12 and custodian Laura Harper as of April 26;

• Heard board president Amy Pearce announce that Owen Intermediate School wants donations for the ducks they are taking care of in the school’s courtyard; and

• Heard Pearce announce that board secretary Darlene Loyer Gerick will be receiving the Certified Board Membership she earned by attending nine different classes through the Michigan Association of School Boards. She also will receive an Award of Merit from the MASB.