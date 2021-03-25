Roy Mandeville found dead in shelter in the woods

Roy Mandeville, 60, a local homeless man who lived in a makeshift shelter in the woods behind the Water Works Auto Wash at 300 Sumpter Rd., was found dead in his shelter on Sunday.
Belleville Police Chief Dave Robinson said his friends found him and reported it to police. Chief Robinson said it appeared he died of natural causes. The Wayne County Medical Examiner picked up the remains for a determination, he said.
