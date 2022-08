Due to the inclement weather on Thursday, Aug. 18, the Belleville Rotary Club held a Rubber Duck Raffle that evening at the Taste of Belleville instead of the Duck Race.

Lucky winners are:

• 1st place: Arley Keppen, # 686, ($1,000)

• 2nd place: Lizz Vensas, # 721, ($250)

• 3rd place: Marc Cabrera, # 245, ($100)