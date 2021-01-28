Rotary District 6400 recognizes Trinity Episcopal Church leaders

Rotary District 6400 has recognized two leaders of Trinity Episcopal Church – Friday Fill Up for their work in weekly providing food and other support to families of children in food-insecure households.

Both Martha Hanoian and Gabby Burton received the district’s Peace Chain Award for their effort in this work for families in need and helping make this community healthier, safer and more stable.

The local club donated $500 to Friday Fill Up in December and has supported Friday Fill Up with sorting, organizing and delivery in recent years.