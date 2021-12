Rotary Club provides coats for needy students

The Belleville Rotary Club delivered its first round of new coats for specific needy students to the Van Buren Public Schools administration building on Dec. 1. Another batch of coats was coming in another planned delivery. Doing the first deliver were Rotary president Deb Green and Rotary vice president Mary Jo Suchy. Accepting the delivery were administrative assistant to the superintendent Debra McWilliams and School Supt. Pete Kudlak. This is an annual Rotary project.