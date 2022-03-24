Roomful of police, fire fighters present to support their chiefs

When the new personal services agreements for Van Buren Township Police Chief Jason Wright and Fire Chief Dave McInally came up on the agenda of the March 15 regular meeting of the VBT Board of Trustees, a roomful of fire fighters and policemen stood up at the back of the meeting room to give the two their support.

“Look at the support,” said Trustee Reggie Miller. “This speaks volumes.”

Members of the board praised the work of the two leaders in the public safety department.

The position of public safety director retired with Gregory Laurain last month and now Chief Wright is at the head of the police department and Chief McInally is head of the fire department. McInally has a new deputy chief and the police department is in the process of seeking a deputy police chief for Wright.

“We’re excited we have new blood,” said Supervisor Kevin McNamara.

The township also had agreed to eliminate the blended-rate program that had police officers also serving on the fire department at costly time-and-a half rates. The first part of the $1.5 million cashout was in that evening’s budget amendments. It notes $507,900 more in the fire fighters paid-per-call payroll line item for 2022 for the first of three annual payouts.

Human Resources Director Nicole Sumpter presented the personal services agreement and said Wright and McInally served side by side with retired Director Laurain, providing stability and influence for the public safety department.

Chief Wright completed a new policy manual for the police department, assisted with achieving accreditation for the department and has supervised countless administrative, organizational, and disciplinary tasks with the police department. Before working in Van Buren Township, Wright retired a Chief of Police from the City of Wayne Police Department. His career spans more than 20 years and he has had positions on multiple prestigious associations.

McInally worked as a fire explorer, public safety dispatcher, paid-on-call fire fighter, fire marshal to the current Deputy Director of Fire with the township during his 29-year tenure.

In other business at the March 15 meeting, the board:

• Approved the first reading of an amendment to the sidewalk ordinance, which provides a framework for the township sidewalk repair program. The second reading will be April 5. The ordinance spells out the steps for sidewalk repair, with homeowners being advised of repairs needed, given 60 days to get the work done, or then the township comes in and does it and puts the cost on their taxes, payable over five years. “Haggerty, we are coming,” said Supervisor McNamara, calling out to the subdivision that is planned for work this summer. “Please take care of it.” There are 760 parcels in Haggerty Sub. And 298 are targeted for the first round;

• Approved general fund budget amendments for FY-2022, which became necessary largely due to unfinished projects from FY-2021 for reason such as supply chain/delivery delays, ongoing renovations, staff turnover in senior management as well as some unanticipated projects and/or expenses. Water department amendments included $2.5 million more for a Haggerty Road water line replacement, which is waiting for Wayne County Road improvements, and $262,260 more for a Wildbrook lift station;

• Heard Treasurer Sharry Budd say that the planning commission and Board of Zoning Appeals pay was raised to $75 a meeting from $25, but the money was already in the budget and so no amendments were needed;

• Approved updated Recreation Committee bylaws, as recommended by the committee. The committee decided that a high school student of any age could apply to be a Recreation Committee Student Representative. They also decided to add that the student must be from the Van Buren Public School System and that the term would coincide with the school year;

• Approved election workers’ wages in order to attract workers and compete with other communities. Chair was raised from $210 to per day to $300; co-chair, $200 to $250; inspector, $175 to $225; and receiving board, $75 to $100. Absentee Board chair will get $20 an hour, co-chair $18 an hour, and inspector $15.50 an hour;

• Heard McNamara say the township is sending out a letter to businesses in the Downtown Development Authority district addressing litter issues in the township. He said the township hired temps to pick up trash and heard from the stores they were not able to get employees for the task. McNamara said they are being asked to “clean up your act” or in the next ten days the township will send out an ordinance officer;

• Heard Recreation Director Jennifer Zaenglein announce that the township has received a $100,000 grant for Riggs Park. They applied last fall and just were told of their award. The grant is for wildlife habitats and it is to be used to expand green stormwater infrastructure, improving the habitat’s quality and accessibility. The grant is primarily to be used to remove exotic and invasive plants and pay for seeding and planting native plants. There also will be site preparation at E. Huron River Drive and Martinsville for a trailhead for the Iron Belle Trail. They have two years to spend the money;

• Heard Clerk Leon Wright announce that March 15 saw zero cases of coronavirus in Van Buren Township. “I wasn’t the phobia king,” he said of his constant urge to keep mask mandates and tests in place. “I try to keep people safe … I am glad to see these numbers … I hope someday it will be no more than a common cold that we can control”;

• Heard Trustee Kevin Martin say he would like the board to reconsider work/study meetings. He said they used to be on Mondays before the Tuesday regular meetings, then every now and then, and now an hour before the regular meeting. He proposed it be on Mondays as in the past. Clerk Wright said the board can have a work/study any time for an issue they want to discuss. He said they can give it to the supervisor and he’ll post it as an issue to discuss. “I had a timeline and you had to say yes or no as a board … a moot point now,” said Supervisor McNamara, referring to the deal with Wayne County on Haggerty Road upgrades. “I didn’t know Wayne County was going to be on the agenda or I would have scheduled two hours,” McNamara said. Four o’clock on Mondays was suggested and Trustee Miller said she wanted time for the board members to talk to each other by phone about it. “Work/study was always 4 p.m., Monday or Tuesday,” Clerk Wright said.