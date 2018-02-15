Romulus Wesleyan Church to offer GriefShare program

GriefShare is a 13-week, non-denominational program that focuses on grief topics associated with the death of a loved one.

Meetings will take place at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Romulus Wesleyan Church at Goddard and Huron River Drive. The series will run from Feb. 22 through May 17. Participants may attend any or all meetings, although the most benefit is received through attending every meeting.

The seminar/support group features DVDs with nationally respected grief experts and real-life stories by people who have experienced the pain of losing a loved one, followed by group discussion.

Grief-related handouts will be available each week. The registration fee of $15 will include a journal/workbook that coordinates with the DVD lesson for each week.

For more information see: www.griefshare.org or call (734) 941-1511.