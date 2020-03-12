Romulus names Robert J. Pfannes as interim Police Chief

The city of Romulus has sworn in Robert J. Pfannes as interim chief of the Romulus Police Department. Chief Pfannes will serve while Chief Jadie Settles is on medical leave.

Chief Pfannes, who worked in law enforcement for more than 32 years, recently retired as Chief of Police for the City of Ann Arbor Police Department after also having served with the Garden City Police Department. During his career in law enforcement, Chief Pfannes has been a road patrol sergeant, detective, SWAT team leader, undercover narcotics officer, and lieutenant and Special Threats Incident Commander for the City of Ann Arbor.

“Chief Pfannes has a deep commitment to public service, a holistic approach to policing and the belief that a police department is at its best when it partners with the community it serves,” Director of Human Resources Kevin Losen said at the swearing-in ceremony on March 4.

Chief Pfannes has served on numerous boards and committees, including the Washtenaw Police Academy Advisory Board. He has presented at the University of Michigan Ross School of Public Policy, taught at the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police and has served as an instructor at Schoolcraft College’s Western Wayne Regional Police Academy for 27 years.

“I am excited to be joining the Romulus family today,” said Chief Pfannes. “I commit to you that every decision I make will be in keeping with the best interests of the city, its residents, the police department and its mission.”

Officer Eric Smith was also promoted to sergeant during the ceremony. Smith has been with the Romulus Police Department for almost seven years.