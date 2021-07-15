Romulus Mayor LeRoy Burcroff under fire for use of campaign funds

Over the weekend local and national stories were published about Romulus Mayor LeRoy Burcroff who admitted spending $4,500 in campaign funds for an open bar at the Belleville Yacht Club for his daughter’s wedding.

Burcroff’s attorney Daniel Wholihan told WXYZ that the wedding was related to the campaign because many of those attending the wedding had also worked for Burcroff.

Wholihan added that while using the money for the wedding created “poor optics,” he did not believe it constituted an improper use of funds.

The attorney said Burcroff had repaid his campaign fund the $4,500 with personal funds, as well as the almost $15,000 in donations he paid to his church from his campaign funds.

On Saturday, Newsweek reported that the wedding was not the first time Burcroff has faced scrutiny for questionable spending.

Stories started at local ABC affiliate WXYZ, who first reported a series of questionable payments made by the mayor in December, which included more than $6,000 worth of payments made to his children, brother, and son-in-law for office rent and campaign office maintenance.

Earlier this year, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson launched an investigation into Burcroff’s finances following reports that the mayor has improperly used funds to pay family members, yacht club memberships, and to purchase a Jeep Wrangler. It is illegal to use campaign spending for personal use in Michigan.

WXYZ also uncovered $3,800 paid in membership fees to the Belleville Yacht Club, where his daughter’s wedding was held.

The mayor, who said earlier this year he will not be seeking re-election, remains under investigation by the secretary of state.