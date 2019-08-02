Romulus Historical Society sets 40th-annual anniversary celebration

The Romulus Historical Society invites the public to its 40th Anniversary Celebration at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Romulus Historical Park, 11147 Hunt St., Romulus.

This family event is free and the public is invited to join in for snacks and beverages, along with a history lesson. There will be live music, free face painting, balloons, and a clown. Historical dress is optional.

For more information call Museum Director Pearl Varner of Van Buren Township at (734) 697-9628.