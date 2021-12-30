Romulus Councilwoman Williams gives away turkeys to residents

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 11 a.m. Councilwoman Virginia Williams started giving away Christmas turkeys to the City of Romulus residents at the Romulus High School parking lot.

Councilwoman Williams said when she heard the surrounding cities were giving Christmas turkeys to their residents, she thought to herself, “Our Romulus residents deserve to be blessed, too!”

So, Williams became motivated and decided to spearhead a turkey give-away for the residents of Romulus. Williams brought together local businesses to donate to help make this possible.

“The coronavirus brought hardship upon so many, showing our residents that they have not been forgotten is dear to my heart,” she said.

Williams added, “I am so thankful and grateful” to Kroger, 411 Therapy, Infinity Homes, Wild Willy’s, Super “Y” Market, The UpScale Warehouse Lounge, Wingate by Wyndham, Madco Truck Plaza and House of Graphics for their contribution and support.