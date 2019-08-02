River of Life church no longer pursuing expansion on Savage Rd.

At the July 24 meeting of the Van Buren Township Planning Commission, Public Services Director Matt Best announced that the River of Life church on Savage Road is no longer pursuing the proposed addition to its building.

Director Best said the church has found an alternative in the township and will bring back their plans to the township building department.

Best said after the public hearing on the church expansion at the July 10 meeting, the planning commission gave the church approval on its preliminary site plan and special land use.

Those approvals will stay in place until they expire.

“We’ll do what we can to help them expand for their congregation,” Best said.

The public hearing on July 10 featured several neighbors who vehemently opposed the building plans.