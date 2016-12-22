Ricardo to operate mobile refueling station to test Toyota vehicles

Ricardo, Inc, at 4000 Ricardo Drive, in Van Buren Township will be testing Toyota Fuel Cell Vehicles at its facility from Dec. 15 through Feb. 15.

At the Dec. 14 meeting of the VBT Planning Commission, temporary land use approval was given by the commission for Ricardo to operate a mobile refueling station for 60 days.

The applicant decided to move the mobile hydrogen refueling station trailer from the access drive, where it was first proposed to be placed, to the parking lot that is surrounded by an eight-foot security fence for security. It takes up three parking spots.

The operation of the fuel cell vehicles may be tested through driving, according to Steven Vrabel, project engineer. He said fuel will not be sent to the building and instead sent directly to the vehicle that is refueling. He said these vehicles are designed for the use and storage of the fuel.

In other business at the Dec. 14 meeting, the commission:

• Approved the preliminary site plan for a multi-tenant retail building with drive-through for a tenant, as requested by Jason Kishmish for 10573 Belleville Road, (immediately north of Belle Tire, with eight stipulations. Kishmish said he would, if necessary, build a concrete fence along the north side of his property, as requested by Marcella. Henderson who lives next door. She voiced concerns on how the proposed vinyl fence is easily damaged and how trash blows in her yard from Tim Horton’s, Hungry Howie’s, and Firestone. “I want to be sure my yard is protected,” Henderson said. Kishmish has no tenants to announce, as yet;

• Approved the preliminary site plan for a new 7,200-square-foot warehouse to be built at 5809 Sheldon Road, a vacant 1.73-acre parcel between Van Born and Yost, on the Canton Township border. The applicant is Schonsheck, Inc. The warehouse is for Paul Denski, Sr., of Van Buren Township, who will be repairing personally owned historic military vehicles. They were unable to get the site to percolate, so they will be using Canton’s sanitary sewer and water. VBT utilities do not yet service that area. The project will be using a 1.5-foot deep bioswale for drainage;

• Approved a tree permit for associated site improvements and construction of a hotel northeast of the corner of Quirk Road and North I-94 Service Drive. Applicant is Belleville Development, Inc.;

• Heard Patrick Sloan of McKenna Associates give a review of proposed updates to the zoning ordinance in Article 9 (Parking, Loading, and Access Management) and Article 11 (Signs). The changes are being presented in multiple parts to the commission and there are one or two presentations left;

• Was reminded the public hearing is set for Jan. 25 on the Belleville Lake Shoreline Districts Amendments and General Ordinance; and

• Heard Akers report that there are a few upcoming projects at Willow Run Airport and there is confusion on the township’s zoning ordinance, which the township attorney said VBT can enforce at the airport. In the past the township has reviewed and issued building permits but hasn’t required zoning approval. Akers said he will put information together for the planning commission and work with the airport. He said he will bring the subject back at a January commission meeting.