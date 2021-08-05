Ribbon-cuttings in Belleville, Van Buren Township

On Saturday, July 31, there was a ribbon-cutting event at NextHome Evolution real estate office that opened at 243 Main Street in Belleville. Taking part were Allen Whitney, Marsha Bogardus, Antoinette Matthews, Paul Armstrong, Liz Watts, Sharifa Clements, Angela Martin-Burke and Chamber of Commerce President Steve Jones.

On July 21, Genisys Credit Union held a ribbon-cutting and grand opening of its new location at 10444 Belleville Rd., Van Buren Township. Taking part in the celebration were employees of Genisys, Van Buren Township officials, Chamber of Commerce members, and lots of friends.

On July 13, Pharmacist June Milton and her husband Michael Milton cut the ribbon with the Chamber of Commerce to open Milton’s Pharmacy at 248 Main St., Belleville, in the former Chamber of Commerce building. A part of the building still carries Chamber of Commerce information for visitors.