Ribbon cutting at Art Factory Creative Arts Studio

On Sept. 7, Christopher and Beth Murphy cut the ribbon for their Art Factory Creative Arts Studio at 369 Main St. in downtown Belleville and opened their new business the next day. There was a large crowd of well-wishers at the ribbon-cutting, including the couple’s children Tannis and Isabella, Christopher’s brothers Shon and Ryan, and their parents Dennis and Judy Murphy.

Steve Jones of the Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Murphys to the business community. Beth said the business has been a dream of hers since they moved into Belleville five years ago. She wanted something that would bring everyone together and the Art Factory invites people of all ages to drop by and see how they can provide classes and services to unleash creativity.

Services include painting, DIY signs, beading, drawing, crafts, parties/events, classes and a Splatter Room. For information, call (734) 558-4208, email theartfactorycas@gmail.com or visit theartfactorycas.com .