Revive I-275 update: S. I-275 exit to Ecorse closed for a month in VBT

Work on the Revive I-275 project has moved to the interchange with Ecorse Road.

Beginning at 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, the southbound I-275 ramp to Ecorse Road was closed and will remain closed through mid-September. The Ecorse Road ramp to southbound I-275 was recently closed through September.

The southbound I-275 ramps to eastbound and westbound I-94 reopened as of Aug. 3.

Reminder:

• Nightly I-275 lane closures between I-94 and 6 Mile Road will occur from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights of next week.

• The southbound I-275 ramp to eastbound and westbound M-153 (Ford Road) is closed until late August.

• The eastbound M-153 (Ford Road) ramp to southbound I-275 is closed through August.

• The westbound M-153 (Ford Road) ramp to southbound I-275 is closed until December.

• The eastbound and westbound I-96/M-14 ramps to southbound I-275 are closed until early September.

• The westbound US-12 (Michigan Avenue) ramp to southbound I-275 is closed until December.