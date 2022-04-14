Retired BHS teacher dies while scuba diving in Florida on April 6

Jeffrey Archer, 72, a retired Belleville High School teacher who lived in Ann Arbor, died April 6 after a scuba diving incident in the Florida Keys, according to local police.

Monroe County, FL, Sheriff’s officials said he was diving in 95 feet of water off Islamorada in an area called the “drop.” He lost consciousness after boarding a commercial diving boat and returning, police said in a news release.

Staff at the Islamorada Dive Center began CPR, and the US Coast Guard took Archer to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 10:51 a.m.

“Foul play is not expected to be a factor,” the release said.

An autopsy was scheduled for April 11.

Archer is the second person to die after diving in the area of Upper Key within a period of several days, following the death of 68-year-old Michael Getz of England on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.