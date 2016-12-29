Republicans set Trump swear-in watch party in Wyandotte Jan. 20

The Wayne-12th Congressional District Republican Committee will be marking the swearing in of the new president with its Donald J. Trump Inauguration Celebration on the evening of Inauguration Day Jan. 20 at the Epicurean House Banquet Center, 3530 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte, MI, 48192.

Those coming to the 6:30-10:30 p.m. celebration will enjoy food and fun with friends, while they view on a big screen the Inaugural Ball taking place in Washington. The cost at the door for the evening will be $20 per-person.

Early bird registration can be made online. (For the early-bird $15 per-person price, payment must be made online by 11:59 p.m. on the Monday prior to the event, on January 16, 2017). Online orders have to be done at the website http://InaugurationCelebration2017.eventbrite.com .

Otherwise, anyone reserving spot(s) in advance will pay the full $20 per-person price. Registration can be done by mail by enclosing a check (payable to “Wayne-12 CDRC” – no corporate checks please) and the following information in an envelope addressed to WAYNE-12th Inauguration Celebration, PO Box 2171, Southgate, Michigan 48195: contact name, address, city, state, zip, email address, phone number, number of attendees and total price.

This event is paid for by the Wayne-12 Congressional District Republican Committee, and is not authorized by any candidate or candidate committee. For additional information on the event, see the website http://InaugurationCelebration2017.eventbrite.com, or contact Joe Lenard at (734) 282-0643.