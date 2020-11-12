Republican Tim Bowman new supervisor in Sumpter

Republican Tim Bowman was elected supervisor of Sumpter Township according to unofficial results of the Nov. 3 General Election.

Bowman earned 2,709 votes, 53.82%, over Democrat incumbent supervisor John Morgan with 2,291 votes, 45.52%. There were 33 write-in votes.

Re-elected clerk was Esther Hurst, a Democrat, who was unopposed on the ballot, with 2,984 votes, 93.48%. There were 208 write-in votes.

Democrat James C. Clark was elected treasurer with 2,813 votes, 88.77%. There were 356 write-in votes.

Re-elected trustees in Sumpter was Republican Tim Rush, with 3,035 votes, 23.83%; and Democrats Don LaPorte, 2,544 votes, 19.97%, and Matt Oddy, 2,457, 19.29%. Democrat Peggy A. Morgan, a former trustee, was also elected, with 2,313 votes, 18.16%.

Former trustee Sheena Barnes earned 2,244 votes, 17.62%.

Van Buren Township

Van Buren Township incumbents, all Democrats, were reelected. Supervisor Kevin McNamara, earned 12,361 votes, 96.19%. There were 489 write-in votes for supervisor.

Clerk Leon Wright earned 12,245 votes, 96.21%. There were 483 write-in votes.

Treasurer Sharry Budd earned 12,340 votes, 96.58%, with 437 write-in votes.

Trustee Reggie Miller was reelected with 10,851 votes, 22%; Sherry Frazier reelected with 10,745 votes, 21.78%; and Kevin Martin reelected with 10,729 votes, 21.75%. Also elected trustee was Donald Boynton, Jr., a Democratic newcomer to the board, with 10,520 votes, 21.33%.

Republican challenger for trustee, Cameron Porzondek, was unsuccessful with 5,993 votes, 12.15%.

The Van Buren Township Public Safety Millage Renewal Proposal of 6.3931 mills for seven years beginning December 2024 was approved with 10,124 yes votes (67.04%) and 4,977 no votes (32.96%).

City of Belleville

In Belleville, Proposal 1, to allow marijuana dispensaries in the city, passed with 1,261 yes votes (65.27%) and 671 no votes (34.73%). Proposal 2 to amend the charter to allow the dispensaries also passed with 1,272 yes votes (65.57%) and 668 no votes (34.43%).

34th District Court

Lisa Martin of Van Buren Township was elected to a six-year term as Judge of 34th District Court with 16,331 votes (51.85%) over Alexandria Taylor of Romulus who earned 14,733 votes (46.77%).

Belleville Area District Library Board

Three incumbents were reelected to the district library board: Joy Cichewicz, 9,925, 28.61%; Alma Hughes-Grubb, 9,479, 27.33%; and John Juriga, 7,558, 21.79%.

James Chapman earned 7,252 votes, 20.91%, in an unsuccessful attempt to join the board..

Tonya Stoudemire-Phillips was unopposed and elected to a partial term on the board with 12,151 votes, 97.79%.

Van Buren Public Schools

Incumbents reelected to four year terms on the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education were Kelly Owen with 13,422 votes; Simone Pinter, 11,879; and Susan Featheringill, 11,631. Also elected was newcomer Dionne Falconer with 10,957.

Unsuccessful candidate was Terrance C. Goff with 8,838 votes.

Wayne RESA Proposal

The Wayne County Regional Educational Service agency proposal to renew 2 mills for six years to provide revenues to local school districts passed on a vote of 530,512 yes votes to 251,576 no votes.

State Representative, 17th District

Joe Bellino, Jr. was reelected State Representative in the 17th District which represents Sumpter Township. Republican Bellino earned 6,931 votes, 57.68%. Democrat Christopher Slat earned 5,031 votes, 41.87%.

State Representative, 21st District

Democrat Ranjeev Puri was elected State Representative in the 17th District, which represents the city of Belleville and most of Van Buren Township. He earned 34,252 votes, 59%. Republican Laurel Hess earned 23,664 votes, 40.76%.

State Representative, 12th District

Democrat Alex Garza was reelected State Representative in the 12th District with 27,300 votes, 62.12%. Republican Michelle Bailey earned 16,488 votes, 41.87%. The 12th District represents a portion of Van Buren Township.

Percent Voting

In Van Buren Township 17,455 of the 24,693 registered voters cast ballots, which was 70.69% turnout.

In Sumpter Township 5,302 of the 8,037 registered voters cast ballots, which was a 65.97% turnout.

In Belleville, 2,263 voters cast ballots of the 3,434 registered voters, making a turnout of 65.90%.