Rep. Dingell announces $370,059 in federal funding for Willow Run

On July 12, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, MI-12, announced $370,059 in federal funding for the Willow Run Airport as part of the American Rescue Plan.

This funding will provide economic relief for the airport, covering costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and efforts to combat the spread of airborne diseases.

“Willow Run Airport is a critical gateway for our local economy and our communities in Ypsilanti and Washtenaw County,” said Rep. Dingell. “With this important federal funding from the American Rescue Plan, Willow Run can ensure the airport is safe for travelers and employees while also improving daily operations throughout the facility.

“We are grateful for the continued support of Congresswoman Debbie Dingell,” said Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton. “As a corporate, cargo, and general aviation facility, Willow Run Airport has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding we will receive under the American Rescue Plan will help us meet our most immediate needs, including operating expenses and debt service payments.”

In April, the Willow Run Airport received $15 million in federal funding to improve the airport’s runway by reconstructing the pavement of Runway 9/27 to meet Federal Aviation Administration standards.