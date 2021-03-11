Rep. Debbie Dingell visits vaccination sites

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, D-MI, spent Saturday, March 5, visiting vaccination sites in Ypsilanti, Dearborn, and Taylor. At each site, she spoke with health officials, providers, and people receiving vaccines to thank them for their courage and listen to their experiences.

“Watching our neighbors receive vaccine doses in Ypsilanti, Dearborn, and Taylor brought me immense joy and hope for brighter days ahead,” said Congresswoman Dingell. “All of us have lost loved ones and friends to this pandemic, but with increased vaccine supplies we can save lives and keep our most vulnerable workers and families healthy and safe. Even as we begin to feel optimism in our path ahead, we will only bring an end to this pandemic if we remain vigilant by wearing our masks, keeping our distance, and listening to the experts.”

Dingell toured vaccination sites at Eastern Michigan University, Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, and Wayne County Community College.