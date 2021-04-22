Redford PD arrest 2 suspects in Belleville bank robbery

At the Belleville City Council meeting on April 19, Police Chief Dave Robinson announced that the two individuals suspected to be involved in the April 16 Chase Bank robbery in Belleville were arrested by Redford Police the afternoon of April 19.

Chief Robinson said Redford had a bank robbery the previous Thursday, April 15, with the same individuals, but Redford had no description of the car involved. Belleville had pictures of the bank robber and pictures of the car from surveillance tapes.

Belleville sent the information to the Michigan State Police’s Detroit Fusion Center, which disseminates information to police agencies around the state. Redford police recognized the individuals and then found the car at a local motel and arrested two suspects.

“That was an outstanding solution and we’re very happy about that,” Chief Robinson said.

At about 3:40 p.m. last Friday, April 16, Belleville police were dispatched to the Chase Bank at 465 Main St. on a report of a robbery that had just occurred.

Officers from Belleville and Van Buren police departments responded, but the suspect was gone when police arrived.

The suspect was described as a 20-25-year-old white male, 160-170 pounds, wearing a black hoodie, red/white mask, blue and black checkered pants, and black tennis shoes with white soles.

Chief Robinson said it was determined that the suspect entered the bank and presented a note to the teller demanding money. There was no weapon seen or implied.

The suspect fled the bank on foot with cash and ran to an awaiting white, 4-door vehicle occupied by at least one other individual that was parked in the parking lot near the library.

The suspect vehicle was described as a white, 4-door vehicle, possibly a mid to late ‘90s Lexus GS400 with bottom driver’s side door damage.

Possible driver of the suspect vehicle was described as a white male, 5’11”-6’1” in height, with tattoos on both sides of neck, wearing black clothing.

The bank, library, and several other businesses provided potential video evidence, Chief Robinson said.

Chief Robinson said he would like to thank the various witnesses and area businesses that came forward to provide information to his department to help identify the individuals involved in this crime.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Cpl. Todd Schrecengost, tschrec@belleville.mi.us, (734) 699-2710.