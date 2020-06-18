Red Cross Blood Drive set for June 25 at Trinity Episcopal Church

A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 1 to 6:45 p.m., Thursday, June 25, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 11575 Belleville Road, Van Buren Township.

The Red Cross announced last week that it is now testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies to let the donor know if he or she has been exposed to the coronavirus. There is an urgent need for blood donors to help prevent a summer shortage. A $5 Amazon.com gift card will be given via email to all who come to give in June.

Donation appointments can be made by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.