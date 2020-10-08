Rash of political sign stealing erupts in Sumpter

Karithea Murry Hanible of Oakville Waltz Road reported on Tuesday that there has been a rash of political sign-stealing in Sumpter Township.

She said she got some Biden/Harris signs through her union, gave some to her friends, and put one in her yard.

She said on Monday, she went to run an errand at 3:30 p.m. When she got home at 6 p.m., her Biden/Harris sign was gone, but her judge signs were still in place.

The Biden/Harris sign she gave her neighbor across the street also was gone.

She said a neighbor on Sumpter Road went to the hospital to see her daughter and when she came back her Biden sign was gone.

Hanible said she was on her way to report the thefts to the police department.

She also reported she was on Willow Road in Huron Township and saw a big Biden sign that was cut in half. It looked like someone cut it with an axe, she said.

Last week the Independent published a letter from a man whose Trump sign was stolen, and the Trump sign across the street was stolen, too.