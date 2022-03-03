Public Safety Director Greg Laurain off duty after 40 years of service

On Feb. 25, Public Safety Department Director Greg Laurain reported for his last day of duty, after more than 40 years of service to Van Buren Township.

At the Feb. 15 board of trustees meeting, Laurain was honored with a board resolution that recognized his many accolades and distinctions gathered during his career in law enforcement.

Director Laurain joined the department as a Reserve officer in 1980 and was among the original class of full-time officers, when the department transitioned into a full-time police force.

Over the years, he rose through the ranks, serving the department in many capacities, eventually going on to lead the department when he was appointed as the Director of Public Safety in 2013. Under Laurain’s stewardship, the police department earned accreditation status from the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police (MACP), which was an arduous three-year task.

“Accreditation acknowledges the implementation of policies and procedures that are conceptually sound and operationally effective, while reflecting community values and guarding quality of life.” (MACP Standards Manual, edition 3.3)

“One of the things I wanted to accomplish with the department was to focus on its policies and leave it better than when I started,” Laurain said. “The policies are the foundation of any police department and with the help of (Police) Chief Jason Wright and the rest of the staff, we upgraded our policies, which naturally evolved towards turning our attention to attaining accreditation status. To be recognized in the top 7% of state law enforcement agencies is a tribute to our police department and a great way to go out (retire) as its director” he said.

“Director Laurain has been a model of law enforcement and has served this community with distinction and excellence,” said Supervisor Kevin McNamara. “Under his leadership, the Van Buren Township Police Department became an elite law enforcement organization. We celebrate his achievements and wish him all the best as he moves on to new chapters of his life,” he said.

Laurain plans to spend time with his family, stay close, and remain active in the township.

“I have cherished being a police officer with Van Buren Township and honored to have served as its Public Safety Director since 2013,” said Laurain. “My biggest supporter and cheerleader has been my wife Christina and I look forward to spending more time with her, my children, and grandchildren. I’m not going anywhere. I’ll still reside in the township. I don’t plan on moving. I am truly humbled by all the accolades. I’ll always be here in Van Buren and support public safety in any way I can.”

