Public invited to watch Tiger Elite perform at BHS on April 11

The public is invited to a Friends and Family event in which the Tiger Elite Winter Guard will perform at 7 p.m., April 11, in the auxiliary gymnasium at Belleville High School.

Tiger Elite Winter Guard has been working hard this season in the Michigan Color Guard Circuit and it is anticipating that several other performance units will be in attendance at their event.

The Tiger Elite Winter Guard is the winter ensemble for the BHS Color Guard that performs in conjunction with the BHS Marching Band, which sponsors the group.

It is an independent unit that has members from BHS, as well as a large area in Southeast Michigan and northern Ohio, said Sarah Moon, Tiger Elite co-director and Belleville Color Guard co-director.

The Belleville High School Color Guard is restricted to only BHS students, whereas the Tiger Elite independent unit can have members aged 15 – 24. They rehearse every Monday and Thursday at McBride Middle School, and Saturdays at Trillium Academy in Taylor. The group is competitive within the Michigan Color Guard Circuit and Winter Guard International.

This Tiger Elite unit performs a show in a gym with flags, rifles, sabers, and dance that is comparable to the performance that the outdoor marching band color guard performs with the marching band.

Moon said, in short, the members perform outdoors in the summer and fall and indoors with Tiger Elite in the winter and early spring. The state championships were held April 2 at Saginaw Valley State University.

This year’s show is “Resilient Little Thing” with music from Misterwives, drill from Jason Kazmierski, and choreography from Cameron Smith, George Wechter, and Iggi Courter. The general instruction staff is Rhiannon Patrick and Kimberly Dale. Directors are Stephanie Lee and Sarah Moon.

Its website is www.tigerelite.org .