Public invited to mini Octoberfest at Eagles Lodge in VBT

There’s No Octoberfest this year in Munich, Germany because of COVID, but there will be a mini Octoberfest on Friday, Oct. 1, at the Van Buren Eagles Club at 9961 Beck Rd., Van Buren Township.

The meal priced at $15 per person will include soup, ham hocks, sauerkraut, red cabbage, spatzle, German potato salad, salad and dessert.

This event is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased at the Van Buren Eagles or by calling Keith or Ginger Bruder at (734) 461-2498 or (734) 699-2344.

There will be a cash bar, German music by the Pandemic Driveway Band, and a beer and wine tasting for a nominal charge.

“Come out and enjoy an evening of great food and entertainment,” say the Bruders.