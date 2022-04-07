Public invited to grand opening of District Library

The public is invited to the ribbon-cutting and grand opening of the new, $10-million, Belleville Area District Library from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. The dedication and ribbon-cutting are in front of the library at 1 p.m.

The library board has planned tours, snacks, live music, and kids’ activities within the library and board members hope the public will attend to admire what their tax money has put in place for the community.

This grand-opening celebration has been delayed for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic and now the board is able to invite the public in without masks.

For more information, see the library website at www.belleville.lib.mi.us or call (734) 699-3291.