Public invited to conversation, film on suicide

Belleville High School is sponsoring a Suicide Awareness Conversation from 6 to 8 p.m. today, Thursday, Jan. 10, at the BHS Auditorium.

From 5:30 to 6 p.m., there will be additional resources and information available.

This follows a series of suicides in the community, some involving high school students.

Daniel Olson, an all-state athlete from Michigan, ended his life after a lengthy battle with depression. Outside of his family, few people knew of Daniel’s struggles.

“Do It for Daniel” is a film that documents Daniel’s story and the impact of depression on young people and their families. Daniel’s dad, Jeff, will be presenting the film and opening dialogue about mental health and teens in hopes of preventing this tragedy from happening to other families.

BHS is sponsoring a Meet and Greet from 4:30-5:30 p.m. before the evening event for key community stakeholders and Van Buren Public School employees in the Media Center at Belleville High School. There will be light refreshments served and an opportunity to meet with Jeff Olson.

Connie Testorelli said BHS would like to get this information out to as many community members as possible in light of recent events at BHS and in the community.

Watch a preview of the film at http://www.doitfordaniel.com/documentary/ For more information, contact Kim Bargardi at (734) 699-9133 or see kbargardi@vanburenschools.net .